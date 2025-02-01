Russian citizens in Washington plane crash : embassy

"The US Department of State has officially confirmed that our compatriots were among the passengers in the plane crash that occurred on January 29 in the skies above Washington, when a military helicopter collided with a passenger plane: world champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov of the Russian national team in pairs figure skating and figure skater Inna Volyanskaya,’ the statement reads.

The embassy added that the Russian nationals "lived permanently in the USA and worked as coaches in American figure skating clubs."

The embassy launched a 24-hour hotline for the families of the deceased in order to provide them with the necessary consular and legal assistance.

MNA/