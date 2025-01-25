200 freed prisoners receive heroes’ welcome in WB, Gaza

200 Palestinian prisoners, including 120 life-serving ones, were freed by Israeli occupation authorities on Saturday, hours after four female Israeli soldiers held captive in Gaza were released as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

It was the second exchange of prisoners between the Israeli regime and the Gaza resistance groups.

114 of the freed prisoners arrived in the West Bank city of Ramallah, while 16 others arrived in Gaza’s Khan Younis. The other 70 prisoners were transported to Egypt, Palestinian media reported.

The released prisoners received heroes’ welcome in Ramallah and Khan Younis.

In Ramallah, masses of people congregated, celebrating the return of the released prisoners.

The large crowd included people hoisting Palestinian flags, shouting slogans and documenting the scene with their phones, according to live footage.

