  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jan 25, 2025, 6:40 PM

200 freed prisoners receive heroes’ welcome in WB, Gaza

200 freed prisoners receive heroes’ welcome in WB, Gaza

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – Massive crows in the Gaza Strip and West Bank warmly received the 200 Palestinians freed by the occupying regime on Saturday.

200 Palestinian prisoners, including 120 life-serving ones, were freed by Israeli occupation authorities on Saturday, hours after four female Israeli soldiers held captive in Gaza were released as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

It was the second exchange of prisoners between the Israeli regime and the Gaza resistance groups. 

114 of the freed prisoners arrived in the West Bank city of Ramallah, while 16 others arrived in Gaza’s Khan Younis. The other 70 prisoners were transported to Egypt, Palestinian media reported.

The released prisoners received heroes’ welcome in Ramallah and Khan Younis.

In Ramallah, masses of people congregated, celebrating the return of the released prisoners.

The large crowd included people hoisting Palestinian flags, shouting slogans and documenting the scene with their phones, according to live footage.

MNA

News ID 227423

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News