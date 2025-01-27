Palestinians return to northern Gaza shows Hamas victory

Ben Gvir said on Monday that images showing tens of thousands of Palestinians returning to the northern part of the Strip via the Netzarim corridor are images of Hamas’s victory and “another humiliating part” of what he described as the reckless ceasefire deal, according to a post he shared on X social media platform in Hebrew.

“This is not what total victory looks like; This is what total surrender looks like,” he further said, adding that Israel should resume its war on Gaza.

On Monday, Palestinians began returning to what had been left from their homes in northern Gaza as part of a ceasefire deal that took effect between Israel and Hamas on January 19. Hamas called the return a great triumph for the Palestinian nation and the failure of the occupiers’ attempt to force Gazans to relocate.

The same day that the ceasefire came into force, Ben Gvir resigned from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet to express his disapproval of the deal.

SD/IRN