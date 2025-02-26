Ibrahimi Mosque massacre testament to Israel criminal policy

Hamas made the remarks in a statement released on Tuesday to mark the 31st anniversary of the massacre, which resulted in the martyrdom of 29 worshipers and the injury of 150 others inside the compound.

Israeli settler Baruch Goldstein carried out the massacre under the protection of the Israeli military.

“The Ibrahimi Mosque massacre is still a testament to the criminal policy being pursued by the occupation against the Palestinians,” Hamas stated.

It said Israel’s Judaization and settlement plans in the West Bank and al-Quds would fail to terrorize the Palestinian people or falsify historical facts.

Hamas said the tragic anniversary comes as Israel continues to escalate its crimes against the Palestinian people across the occupied territories, notably the forced displacement, in “blatant violation” of all international conventions.

Hamas renewed its call on the international community to hold Israeli leaders accountable for their appalling crimes against the Palestinian people.

SD/TSN