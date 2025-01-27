Tehran condemns recent European Parl. anti-Iranian resolution

In an open session of the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) on Monday, legislators denounced the recent resolution leveled by the European Parliament against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

A member of the Presiding Board of the Iranian Parliament Ahmad Naderi read out the statement of the Iranian members of the Parliament in condemning the recent resolution of the European Parliament leveled against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iranian Parliament strongly condemns the recent resolution of the European Parliament leveled against the Islamic Republic of Iran and considers it a form of interventionist and biased approach, the statement added.

The attack on the judiciary and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reflects the opposition's plot to undermine the authority of Islamic Iran at the international arena. The Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to respecting human rights and ensuring justice for all its citizens, based on its domestic laws and the principles of international law.

At the condition where two high-ranking Iranian judges have been martyred in a terrorist act, the European Parliament is clearly interfering in Iran's internal affairs by distorting the facts and showing its support for the terrorist groups, the statement read.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been at the forefront of confronting terrorism and has also been a victim of organized and state terrorism, many of which freely engage in terrorist activities with the support of the European Union.

The IRGC is a legal institution that guarantees the security of the country and the region with the support of the Iranian nation. Any attempt by the European Parliament to put the IRGC on the list of terrorist groups will be met with a strong response from the Islamic Republic, and the Iranian Parliament will not be silent in the face of disrespect for the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the statement added.

MA/6360051