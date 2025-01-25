Tehran says EU Parliament resolution has no legal basis

Marzieh Afkham made the remark on Saturday, two days after the European Parliament passed a resolution criticizing what it called systematic repression of human rights, including women’s rights, in Iran.

The Director General of Human Rights and Women at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Marzieh Afkham, has described a recent resolution of the European Parliament, which raised unfounded accusations regarding the human rights and women's rights situation in Iran as a repetitive action.

Afkham said the resolution reflects an interventionist and politicized approach within this European institution, adding it is devoid of any legal validity.

While condemning the irresponsible resolution of the European Parliament, Afkham emphasized, “The judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran is a professional and independent body, and judicial processes in Iran are always based on law and conducted through fair trial procedures.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers any foreign interference aimed at meddling in judicial processes and functions as contrary to the principles and rules of international law and rejects it,” she added.

The director general of human rights and women at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the inappropriate positions of the sponsors and supporters of the European Parliament resolution regarding a part of the official military force of the Islamic Republic of Iran as completely unjustified.

She stated, “The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), as a legal and popular institution, has played a fundamental role in safeguarding Iran's national security, defending Iran against the aggression of Saddam's regime and other invading forces, and combating terrorism in the region. Any audacity against this homeland-defending institution will be met with a decisive response from the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Afkham also criticized the interventionist positions of some members of the European Parliament, saying, “The European Parliament should learn from past ill-considered actions and, instead of openly supporting terrorist groups and elements – which amounts to endorsing and encouraging violence and violating fundamental human rights – should take steps towards respecting its international legal obligations and playing a constructive role in promoting peace, stability, and human rights.

SD/MFA