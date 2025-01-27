Israel, Lebanon extend deal to withdraw Israeli troops

"The arrangement between Lebanon and Israel, monitored by the United States, will continue to be in effect until February 18," the statement said.

"The Government of Lebanon, the Government of Israel, and the Government of the United States will also begin negotiations for the return of Lebanese prisoners captured after October 7, 2023," the White House said.

The 60-day ceasefire agreement went into effect on November 27. Its terms call for Israel to withdraw completely from southern Lebanon by January 27.

MP/