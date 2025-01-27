  1. Politics
Jan 27, 2025, 8:01 AM

Israel, Lebanon extend deal to withdraw Israeli troops

Israel, Lebanon extend deal to withdraw Israeli troops

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – The Israeli regime and Lebanese authorities have agreed to extend the deadline for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanese territory until February 18, the White House said in a statement.

"The arrangement between Lebanon and Israel, monitored by the United States, will continue to be in effect until February 18," the statement said.

"The Government of Lebanon, the Government of Israel, and the Government of the United States will also begin negotiations for the return of Lebanese prisoners captured after October 7, 2023," the White House said.

The 60-day ceasefire agreement went into effect on November 27. Its terms call for Israel to withdraw completely from southern Lebanon by January 27.

MP/

News ID 227492

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News