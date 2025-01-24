Hezbollah warns Israeli regime not to prolong occupation

Hezbollah issued the warning in a statement on Thursday after Israeli media reported that the regime had lobbied the United States to keep its troops in Lebanon for an additional 30 days, beyond the 60 days stipulated in a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, Press TV reported.

"Any violation of the 60-day deadline would constitute a blatant breach of the agreement and a continuation of the aggression against Lebanese sovereignty," Hezbollah said.

"Such actions would mark the beginning of a new phase of occupation that requires the state to respond using all means and methods provided by international charters ... to reclaim the land."

Hezbollah opened a support front for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip after Israel unleashed a genocidal war on the besieged territory on October 7, 2023, launching numerous retaliatory attacks against targets in the occupied lands.

Israel was forced to accept the truce with Hezbollah on November 27, 2024, after suffering heavy losses on the battleground and failing to achieve its goals despite killing over 4,000 people in Lebanon.

The deal gave Israel 60 days, ending on January 26, to pull out its forces from the occupied towns and hand over control to the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers.

Also in its statement, Hezbollah urged the Lebanese government to press the sides overseeing the ceasefire agreement to ensure the 60-day deadline for Israeli force's withdrawal is met.

It further called for close monitoring of the final phase of the pullout, the full deployment of the Lebanese army, and the swift return of displaced residents.

"Any breach of the agreement ... will be unacceptable," the resistance group added. "Any attempt to evade these obligations under flimsy pretexts will not be tolerated. We call for strict adherence to the agreement without concessions of any kind."

Earlier, Israel's Channel 13 news reported that prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had requested that the administration of US President Donald Trump allow Israel to keep occupying five military outposts in Lebanon after the withdrawal deadline.

The Israeli Army Radio said the Trump administration is expecting Israel to abide by the terms of the ceasefire and complete the withdrawal by Sunday.

Israel’s outgoing ambassador to the US Michael Herzog said he believed Tel Aviv and Washington would “reach an understanding” on the matter and that the extension would be granted.

Over the past two months, Israel has violated the truce with Hezbollah by launching numerous attacks on Lebanon.

MNA