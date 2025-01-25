UN encourages possible Putin-Trump talks

"We encourage all talks between the United States and the Russian Federation and we hope that they continue to engage in dialog," Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General said, answering a question from TASS.

The day before, Trump said he would like to meet with Putin immediately. On January 21, he did not rule out a complete cessation of US arms supplies to Kyiv. He also said he was ready to meet with the Russian leader at any convenient moment. At the same time, Trump speculated that tougher sanctions against Russia were a possibility if Moscow refused to conclude a deal on Ukraine. In turn, Putin said Russia has never dodged any contact with Washington.

Putin and Trump last spoke by telephone on July 23, 2020.

SD/