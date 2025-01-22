UN warns Israel’s genocide could spread to West Bank

Francesca Albanese made the remarks in a post on X on Wednesday, as the Israeli regime has escalated brutal violence in the West Bank since the ceasefire in Gaza went into effect over the weekend, Press TV reported.

“As the long awaited ceasefire in Gaza took place, Israel’s death machinery escalated its firing in the West Bank, killing 10 people in Jenin [on Tuesday],” Albanese said.

“If it is not forced to stop, Israel’s genocide of Palestinians will not be confined to Gaza. Mark my words,” she added.

As the Israeli deadly violence continues in the West Bank, regional countries have voiced serious concerns over the Israeli atrocities and their fallout.

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi described Israeli military offensive in West Bank as “dangerous,” saying the violent raids could “destabilize” the security of the entire region.

Also on Wednesday, Palestinian channels on Telegram shared videos showing Israeli forces heading towards the Jenin refugee camp with military bulldozers, after leaving the al-Jalama checkpoint in the West Bank.

Other footage showed Israeli forces heading towards Jabal Street in the Jenin camp, after storming the city at dawn.

This came a day after Israeli forces killed at least 10 Palestinians and injured dozens of others in an attack on Jenin.

The attack on Jenin, where the regime’s forces have carried out multiple raids and large-scale incursions over the past year, comes only two days after the start of a long-awaited ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Hamas urged Jenin’s “youth to mobilize and escalate confrontations with the Israeli army.”

MNA