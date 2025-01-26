Russia hits Ukrainian military airfields, drone storage sites

"Russian tactical aircraft, attack drones, missile forces, and artillery units struck infrastructure facilities at military airfields, sites for storing unmanned aerial vehicles and preparing drone attacks, as well as enemy troops and equipment in 132 areas," the statement read, TASS reported.

Russian air defenses also downed 44 Ukrainian drones and three HIMARS rockets in the past day, the ministry said.

"Air defenses shot down three US-made HIMARS rockets and 44 fixed-wing unplanned aerial vehicles," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, a total of 652 planes, 283 helicopters, 41,439 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 missile systems, 20,843 tanks, and other armored combat vehicles, 1,510 multiple rocket launchers, and 20,930 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 30,776 special military motor vehicles, had been destroyed since the start of Russia’s special military operation.

MP/