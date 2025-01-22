  1. Politics
UN chief Guterres comments on peaceful Iran nuclear program

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made comments on peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.

Guterres made the remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Reuters news agency reported.

"Here my hope is that the Iranians understand that it is important to once and for all make it clear that they want to make nuclear weapon for peaceful purposes,” he noted.

Guterres' remark comes at a time when Iranian officials have always emphasized the peaceful nature of the country's nuclear program.

In a relevant development, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Davos meeting in Switzerland, in an interview with the Indian network NDTV about Iran's nuclear activities, that currently there is no evidence that Tehran is building nuclear weapons.

