Trump floats plan to relocate Gazans to Egypt, Jordan

Trump said the relocations could be either temporary or permanent.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump mentioned a call earlier that day with Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

"I'd like him to take people. I'd like Egypt to take people," Trump said, adding he planned to speak with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday, USA Today reported.

The proposal comes as Israel's 15-month-long brutal war in Gaza continues, despite a fragile ceasefire that has resulted in the release of Israeli prisoners.

Since the war began, Gaza health authorities report over 47,000 Palestinians have been killed and 111,472 wounded.

SD/