The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that the Israeli troops killed at least ten people and injured 40 others.

Israeli forces destroyed infrastructures and bulldozed roads in Jenin's Al-Hadaf neighborhood, while drones bombed an empty vehicle in the Jenin refugee camp, the report added.

Jenin, located in the northern West Bank, is a territory occupied by Israel in 1967 Middle East war. Israel has kept its control over the land despite international criticism.

MNA