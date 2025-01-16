Iran condemns Israel’s new acts of barbarism in Gaza, WB

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei on Wednesday denounced the regime for the crimes against the Palestinians as ceasefire negotiations with the Resistance movement Hamas were underway.

The Iranian official called for unity among various Palestinian groups in the face of the settler-colonialists of Israel, PressTV reported.

Israel, Baghaei said, has failed to achieve its goal of eliminating the resistance of the Palestinians since October 2023.

“In response to the victories of the Resistance, Israel seeks to present itself as the victor by killing more children and women, destroying healthcare infrastructure, mosques and people’s homes.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman denounced the regime for its latest drone attack on the refugee camp of Jenin in the West Bank.

MP/