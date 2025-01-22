UN expert warns Israel’s genocide could spread to West Bank

The UN’s special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory, Francesca Albanese, has warned of the potential consequences of Israel’s escalating violence in the occupied West Bank going unchecked.

“As the long awaited ceasefire in Gaza took place, Israel’s death machinery escalated its firing in the West Bank, killing 10 people in Jenin [on Tuesday],” Albanese said in a post on X.

“If it is not forced to stop, Israel’s genocide of Palestinians will not be confined to Gaza. Mark my words,” she said.

MP/PR