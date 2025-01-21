Iran ready for joint production of weapons with Pakistan

In a meeting with Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Asim Munir, held in Islamabad on Monday, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said Iran is ready to cooperate with Pakistan in the joint production of defense equipment.

The Iranian general also stressed the need for coordination and exchange of intelligence information between the two neighbors in the fight against terrorist groups along the common border.

Hailing Pakistan’s determination to fight against the notorious Jaish al-Adl (known in Iran as Jaish al-Dhulm) terrorist group, General Bagheri stressed the need for coordinated cross-border patrol operations and joint exercises.

General Bagheri also expressed Iran’s readiness for joint naval drills with Pakistan.

He noted that close convergence among the major actors of the Islamic world, such as Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, will serve the interests of the regional nations.

The Iranian general also stressed the need for efforts to ensure peace and stability in neighboring Afghanistan.

Major General Baلاeri also held a separate meeting with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday.

Heading a military delegation, the Iranian general traveled to Islamabad at the official invitation of the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan.

MP/TSN