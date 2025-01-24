IRGC drill in Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – The 19th Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy kicked off a naval drill in the waters of the Persian Gulf in the provinces of Bushehr and Khuzestan in south Iran.

Today's drill is part of the annual "Eghtedar" in Farsi language or "Power" of Holy Prophet (PBUH), land version of which was held jointly by the IRGC and the army forces across the country recently, especially in the provinces of Kermanshahin the west and Isfahan in central Iran.