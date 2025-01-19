Israeli foreign minister admits to defeat against Hamas

According to Channel 12 of the Zionist regime's television, Gideon Sa'ar, the foreign minister of the Zionist regime, admitted in his remarks the regime has not been able to bring back even one prisoner alive, and has not been able to achieve the war's objectives about Hamas.

Also, Yoav Kisch, the education minister of the Zionist regime, referring to the ceasefire agreement in Gaza said that the Zionists paid a heavy price for reaching an agreement with Hamas.

Moreover, Yedidia Yaari, the former commander of the Zionist regime's navy said that victory in Gaza has turned into total defeat for the Zionists.

Yaari added that the war in Gaza will end, but the story will begin in The Hague and in Israel will face a political and judicial tsunami, which may ultimately turn into a disaster.

The ceasefire agreement took effect at 11.15 a.m. local time (0915GMT) on Sunday after a few hours’ delay due to Israeli accusations for Hamas of delaying the release of a list of captives set to be released. It was originally scheduled to start on 8.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT).

Nearly 47,000 people have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 110,700 others injured in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, according to local health authorities.

MNA