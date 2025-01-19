  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jan 19, 2025, 7:40 PM

Qassam spox:

Al-Aqsa Storm Op hammered last nail in Israeli coffin

Al-Aqsa Storm Op hammered last nail in Israeli coffin

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – Hamas Armed Wing Spokesman Abu Obaida speaks after ceasefire deal takes effect in Gaza Strip.

Speaking in an online speech on Sunday, Abu Obaida, the Qassam Brigades spokesman said that "Great sacrifices, blood shed by Palestinians will not be in vain."

"Operation Al-Aqsa Flood hammered final nail into coffin of Israeli regime," said Obeida.

"Hamas fought alongside other resistance groups as one all across Gaza Strip," added Qassam spokesman.

"Hamas fought alongside other resistance groups as one all across Gaza Strip," Abu Obeida continued to say, thanking Iran for all the support.

"We thank the Islamic Republic of Iran and Ansaruallah of Yemen for their unwavering support for the Palestinian people."

"All attempts to integrate Zionist entity into region will face with deep-rooted resistance," the Qassam spokesman continued to stress. 

This item is being updated...

News ID 227149

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News