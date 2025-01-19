Al-Aqsa Storm Op hammered last nail in Israeli coffin

Speaking in an online speech on Sunday, Abu Obaida, the Qassam Brigades spokesman said that "Great sacrifices, blood shed by Palestinians will not be in vain."

"Operation Al-Aqsa Flood hammered final nail into coffin of Israeli regime," said Obeida.

"Hamas fought alongside other resistance groups as one all across Gaza Strip," added Qassam spokesman.

"Hamas fought alongside other resistance groups as one all across Gaza Strip," Abu Obeida continued to say, thanking Iran for all the support.

"We thank the Islamic Republic of Iran and Ansaruallah of Yemen for their unwavering support for the Palestinian people."

"All attempts to integrate Zionist entity into region will face with deep-rooted resistance," the Qassam spokesman continued to stress.

This item is being updated...