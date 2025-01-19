Israel kills 10 Palestinians as ceasefire takes effect

According to Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV network, citing the Gaza Civil Defense Organization, the latest fatalities were caused after the regime struck the northeastern city of Beit Hanoun and the Shujayya neighborhood in south of Gaza City on Sunday morning.

Based on an agreement between the Israeli regime and the Palestinian Hamas Resistance Movement, which was announced on January 15 and brokered by Qatar, the US and Egypt, the ceasefire was set to take effect today at 8:30 a.m. Gaza time.

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, whose country hosted ceasefire negotiations, has said that Hamas has agreed to release 33 Israeli prisoners in exchange for Palestinian prisoners during the first phase of the agreement, which will last six weeks.

Under the deal, the Israeli regime will also pull troops out of residential areas in the Gaza Strip and allow the delivery of international humanitarian aid to the besieged region.

