Gen. Fadavi calls Gaza resistance's victory a divine promise

Speaking in a ceremony to commemorate martyrs in Mashhad on Thursday, General Favadi pointed to the ceasefire agreement between the Zionist regime and resistance in Gaza and described it as a victory for the Palestinians.

"The whole world saw the scenes of destruction in Palestine and Gaza, and their patience and resistance, and God Almighty made up for this patience and endurance with granting victory," the senior IRGC general said.

"Pieces of rocks" were the only weapon of the Palestinians in the past, but today they are equipped with tools and power that have astonished all the powers in the world," he added.

The Israeli military was forced to give in to pressures imposed by the Gaza resistance groups and accepted a ceasefire deal on Wednesday with Hamas, despite all its claims that it launched the genocidal campaign in the Gaza Strip 15 months ago with the destruction of Hamas as its main objective.

MNA/IRN85721936