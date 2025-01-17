  1. World
Jan 17, 2025, 10:48 AM

Netanyahu ran out of options to block ceasefire: Mustafa Barg

Netanyahu ran out of options to block ceasefire: Mustafa Barg

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – Mustafa Barghouti, the secretary-general of political party the Palestinian National Initiative, believes that Prime Minister Netanyahu ran out of options to stop a ceasefire from being implemented.

“The ceasefire will happen. Netanyahu cannot block it,” Barghouti told Al Jazeera.

“He manipulated and tried to postpone it and to procrastinate because his main goal is to keep his government together. But it is very clear now that he cannot manoeuvre any more,” he added.

Netanyahu’s office confirmed on Friday a ceasefire agreement finalized with Palestinian Hamas resistance movement but said cabinet won’t approve until Saturday.

The Israeli military was forced to give in to pressures imposed by the Gaza resistance groups and accepted a ceasefire deal on Wednesday with Hamas, despite all its claims that it launched the genocidal campaign in the Gaza Strip 15 months ago with the destruction of Hamas as its main objective.

