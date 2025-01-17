Bibliography of Gaza: A book for freedom-seekers

The 862-page book titled 'Bibliography of Gaza' is scheduled to be unveiled on Saturday in the Iranian capital city.

The book launch will be held in Tehran with Khaled Qaddoumi, Representative of the Hamas Resistance Movement in Tehran in attendance.

The ceremony will be held on January 18 which marks Gaza Day in the Iranian calendar. The occasion is commemorated as the symbol of resistance of Palestinians against the Zionist regime.

As a reference book, the Bibliography of Gaza encompasses 4,444 books, theses, papers, and reports.

The book includes sources in 14 languages namely German, Spanish, Indonesian, English, Italian, Portuguese, Turkish, Chinese, Japanese, Swedish, Arabic, Hebrew, Persian, and French.

To conduct the book, the author has consulted with 137 national and university libraries from 21 countries.

This book provides the readers a real insight into the history of the Gaza Strip which has gone through hard times over decades.

To prepare the book, 14 individuals from 10 countries have contributed during the process of gathering the references for the book.

Hojjatolhagh Hosseini, the book's author, is a professor at the Khajeh Nasir Toosi University of Technology.

The Gaza Strip is situated on the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea. It borders Egypt on the southwest for 11 kilometers and the Zionist regime on the east and north along a 51 km border.

The Strip is 41 kilometers long, from 6 to 12 kilometers wide, and has a total area of 365 square kilometers. With around 2 million Palestinians on some 365 square kilometers.

It is worth noting that the 13th edition of the conference 'Gaza: Symbol of Resistance' is slated to be held on January 18, 2025, in Tehran.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour