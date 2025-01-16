'Failure' only thing Israel, US achieved in Gaza war

Reacting to the ceasefire deal, the leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said that the Zionist regime and the United States were forced to accept a ceasefire in Gaza.

"The announcement of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip is an important development. The Zionist enemy and the United States were forced to accept a ceasefire after committing months of horrific crimes in the Gaza Strip."

"Israel and the United States have set clear goals for themselves in invading the Gaza Strip and were trying to achieve them. The Israeli enemy, with the full cooperation of the United States, tried to commit the genocide of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and committed more than 4050 crimes."

Criticizing the indifference of several Arab and Islamic countries to the Israeli regime's crimes against the Gaza people, al-Houthi said that the oppression of Gaza is a clear issue that cannot be denied or ignored.

Hailing the steadfastness of the Palestinian Resistance against the Israeli regime, the Yemeni leader stressed that the Zionist enemy failed to eliminate the Resistance despite having enormous capabilities.

The enemy was defeated in Gaza, despite using all tactics to complete the battle with the participation of the Americans, he underlined, adding, "The only result that Israelis and Americans achieved after this aggression with all forms of crime, oppression, destruction, and killing is only failure."

Elsewhere in his remarks, he called on the United Nations to expel the regime of Israel from the world body because the presence of Israel in the United Nations is an act far from justice.

