Jan 4, 2025, 1:58 PM

Iran MoD plans to build 2.8 MW of solar, wind plants

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – Iran’s Deputy Defense Minister for Industrial Research Affairs announced that the ministry will cooperate with the Energy Ministry of Energy to build power plants to produce 2.8 MW of solar and wind energy across the country.

Afshin Naderi Sharif announced on Friday as he spoke with reports on the sidelines of the 14th Iran International Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Exhibition in Tehran.

He said that the ministers of energy and defense reached a consensus to task SATBA and Tavan groups to construct solar and wind power plants that will respectively produce 2,300 and 500 MW of energy in various locations across Iran.

Naderi Sharif said the project will be completed in four years and will be financed through foreign investment and the private sector.

On construction of small-scale power plants, he said, government buildings, parking lots, schools, and hospitals will be used based on a proposal by the defense minister.

The 14th Iran International Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Exhibition kicked off on January 2 at the Tehran International Fairground under the motto "Renewable Energies, Investment Development, Efficient Energy Consumption." The expo will wrap up on January 5.

