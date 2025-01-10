"We have plans for F22 and F35 fighter jets": IRGC general

Speaking on a program of the national Iranian TV on the recent military drill held across the country by the IRGC and the Army, General Alireza Shaykhian, Commander of the Air Defense Unit of the IRGC Aerospace Force said that despite the fact that identifying F22 and F35 fighters are not easy, Iran has indigenously developed air defense systems to confront those advanced warplanes.

"We have plans for F22 and F35 fighters," general Shaykhian said.

"After the successful performance of the Dey-9 [air defense] system in the joint exercise of the country's air defense codenamed Power, a large number of these systems will be handed over to the country's defense ring," he added

"The successful performance of this system, along with systems such as Dezful and the 3rd of Khordad in the joint exercise of the country's air defense, showed that the claim of the destruction of Iran's defense made by the Zionists was false," the senior IRGC general said.

The Iranian armed forces recently held the Payambar-e Azam (The Great Prophet) 19 Drill as part of the annual Power Drills in the country.

MNA