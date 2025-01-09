Iran ready to boost security ties with regional countries

He made the remarks in his meeting with Secretary of Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan in Yerevan on Thursday.

During the meeting, Ahmadian expressed readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to help develop political, security and economic relations between countries in the region.

Clarifying the regional policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iran’s top security official stressed Iran's principled policy with any geopolitical changes in the region.

Bilateral relations are based on strong foundation and nothing is capable of undermining or changing it, Ahmadian underlined.

The two sides expressed their satisfaction with the growing trend of political, security and economic relations between the two countries.

Exchanging view on the regional issues and emphasizing the necessity of establishing peace and stability in the Caucasus region were other issues discussed between the two sides during the meeting.

Armenia’s top security official, for his part, welcomed his Iranian counterpart’s visit to Armenia and underscored the importance of mutual high-level visits based on the need for developing the bilateral relationship encompassing various areas.

Armen Grigoryan expressed his country’s desire for Armenia's greater presence and participation in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and also taking advantage of the strategic capacity of Chabahar Port.

The two officials expressed happiness with the developing ties between Armenia and Iran and discussed the course of implementation of the previously achieved agreements and outlined new directions of cooperation.

MA/6342239