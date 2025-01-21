  1. Politics
Iran ready to assist maintaining regional stability

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that the Islamic Republic is ready to contribute to maintaining the peace and stability of the region.

The top Iranian diplomat made the remarks in a meeting with Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan on Monday.

During the meeting, Araghchi described the relations between Tehran and Yerevan as favorable, stressing Iran's commitment to further deepen and expand bilateral ties with Armenia.

He also expressed the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to help establish peace and maintain stability and security in the region.

Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan, for his part, appreciated the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the developments in the region, emphasizing Armenia's desire to establish peace and security in the South Caucasus.

The approach of Armenia's foreign policy is based on the continuation of the policy of good neighborliness and the development of all-round relations with Iran, he underlined.

