Armenia-Iran border is calm, to remain calm: Ararat Mirzoyan

Speaking in a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Mirzoyan expressed his bewilderment over the question as to whether the recently signed document between Moscow and Tehran will calm the situation on the Armenian-Iranian border, Armenia News reported.

"I can't hide my surprise. To be honest, the [Armenian-Iranian] border has always been very calm and uninhibited."

"There were never any problems. That's why I can't understand how it can become calmer. It will remain calm. It is more correct to say that," said the Armenian foreign minister.

MA/PR