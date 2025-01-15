Armenia, US sign Charter on Strategic Partnership

On January 14, in Washington, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Armenpress reported.

The meeting followed the signing of the Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Armenia and the United States of America.

The interlocutors mutually emphasized the importance of establishing the Strategic Partnership between the two countries as a historic milestone in deepening relations and a guarantee of ensuring new joint achievements, the foreign ministry said in a readout.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Antony Blinken discussed agenda issues aimed at further deepening cooperation between Armenia and the United States, current work/ongoing efforts and potential further steps.

MNA