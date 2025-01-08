NATO to grant military aid to Ukraine until 2027

The Pentagon representative said that eight "capabilities coalitions" have been created within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, the Western group coordinating arms deliveries to Kiev.

"Each coalition represents one aspect of Ukraine's military capabilities and is co-led by at least two separate NATO nations," he said, TASS reported.

"The leaders of these coalitions will need to endorse roadmaps that articulate Ukraine's air force, armor, artillery, de-mining, drone, integrated air and missile defense, information technology and maritime security needs and objectives through 2027," the Pentagon representative said.

The 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, the Western group coordinating arms deliveries to Kiev, will be held at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on January 9 and will be attended by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

MP/