  1. Politics
Jan 11, 2025, 10:04 AM

Zelensky briefs Biden on strategic planning against Russia

Zelensky briefs Biden on strategic planning against Russia

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – Vladimir Zelensky briefed US incumbent President Joe Biden "on his strategic planning in the war" against Russia during a telephone conversation on Friday, the White House press service said in a statement.

On his part, Biden updated Zelensky "on US efforts to surge support to Ukraine and strengthen its position vis-а-vis Russia," the press service of the US administration said, TASS reported.

"Over the past several months, the United States has delivered hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds, thousands of rockets, hundreds of armored vehicles, and other critical capabilities to Ukrainian forces <…>. In addition, today the United States announced a comprehensive sanctions package against the Russian energy sector," the statement reads.

MP/

News ID 226753

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News