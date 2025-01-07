Resistance ‘growing’ despite enemy's plots: FM Araghchi

Speaking during a ceremony honoring Iran's martyred anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani on Tuesday, Araghchi said the enemies do not recognize the fact that the blood of martyrs is a weapon in the hands of the resistance, according to Press TV.

"The resistance School of Thought cannot be eliminated by military strikes and bombings," he emphasized.

"Despite all the ups and downs, blows and blood, the resistance School of Thought has been growing. The enemies should not assume that the blows they have inflicted on the resistance front over past few months will damage the cause or weaken it, but actually this School of Thought will become stronger."

The top Iranian diplomat further praised martyred General Soleimani for giving a practical aspect to the resistance and turning it into a movement that maintains a strong presence in the region and fights against Israel and the Western hegemony.

Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)'s Quds Force Martyr Lt. General Qassem Soleimani was assassinated on January 3, 2020 along with his companions in a US drone strike authorized by then-US President Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport.

He was highly revered across West Asia because of his key role in fighting ISIL Takfiri terrorist group in Iraq and Syria.

Also in his remarks, Araghchi referred to the assassination of resistance leaders, including Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, by Israel.

"I have no doubt that the blood of Martyr Nasrallah will make Hezbollah stronger and more competent," he said.

Touching on the latest developments in Syria, he said the Syrian army suffered a psychological blow before a military blow through media warfare, noting, "The Syrian army was defeated before it could fight, and it failed to resist."

MNA