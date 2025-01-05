Israeli army plans to remain in Lebanon past 60-day ceasefire

Israel's broadcaster Kan reported Sunday that the regime's military is preparing to stay in Lebanon well past the 60-day period set by the ceasefire agreement that came into effect on November 27.

According to Israeli sources, the Israeli military will remain for more than a month after.

The regime military claims that Hezbollah taking over of some posts is the reason for the continuation of occupation.

The Israeli media outlet "Walla" has reported that the Israeli army will completely withdraw from "Naqoura" within the next few days and will hand over the control of the area to the Lebanese army under American supervision.

In a speech yesterday, Lebanese Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem warned the Israeli regime against continuing the violations of the ceasefire agreement, noting that "we may run out of patience before 60-day truce expires."

