Pezeshkian urges Iran-Oman coop. on enhancing regional peace

Iranian President held a meeting with the visiting Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi on Monday.

During the meeting, Pezeshkian described the practical approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran as one focused on promoting peace and security in the region and among all Islamic nations. He also called for stronger cooperation between Iran and Oman in this regard.

Pezeshkian described the relationship between Iran and Oman as long-standing, cordial, and friendly, emphasizing the significance of continuing and further expanding these constructive relations for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Referring to the agreement between the two countries on holding the next session of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission in the near future, Pezeshkian noted that significant actions and follow-ups are underway to expedite the implementation of past agreements and reach new understandings between the two nations.

He also highlighted that the foreign policy of his administration is based on expanding relations and strengthening cooperation with all Islamic, neighboring, and friendly countries, with Oman holding a major position.

He further stressed that it is unacceptable for regional countries and Muslim nations to be divided, allowing an entity like the Zionist regime to exploit the situation for its evil goals.

The Iranian president reiterated Tehran's commitment to fostering peace and security in the region and among all Islamic countries and urged for deeper engagement and collaboration with Oman to achieve these goals.

Oman’s Foreign Minister, for his part, conveyed the warm greetings of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the president, and the Iranian people. He highlighted the deep-rooted and historical relations between the two nations, which have been built on trust and goodwill, and stressed Sultan Haitham’s strong interest in expanding these ties further.

The top Omani diplomat described the bilateral relations between Iran and Oman as a model of collaboration based on friendship and mutual trust. He noted that expanding relations with Iran, grounded in mutual respect and trust, has always been a consistent policy for Oman.

He also affirmed his commitment to actively pursue the implementation of shared strategies and initiatives between the two countries.

MP/