Tehran to host 16th Tehran-Baku Economic Commission meeting

Co-chaired by Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh and Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, the 16th Tehran-Baku Joint Economic Cooperation Commission will be held with the participation of a 40-member delegation from the Republic of Azerbaijan to discuss various economic issues and topics including transportation, banking, investment, energy, tourism, etc. along with cultural and communications issues within the framework of expert committees.

After the conclusion of all the issues reviewed, a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed with the participation of chairpersons of Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission to further expansion of bilateral ties in the relevant field.

MA/6351896