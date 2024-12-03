Iran envoy, Saudi Deputy FM discuss bilateral relations

The two diplomats reviewed Tehran and Riyadh relations and ways to develop cooperation in various fields as well as issues of common interest.

The meeting followed the visit of Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister to Saudi Arabia Majid Takht Ravanchi and his meeting with Al-Khereiji.

During a visit to Saudi Arabia in late November, Majid Takht Ravanchi met with Al-Khereiji, discussing the expansion of bilateral relations in various fields, as well as the latest regional and international developments.

He emphasized the continuation of developing cooperation between the two countries in the political, security, economic, commercial, and consular fields based on historical and cultural ties and the principle of good neighborliness.

