Israel admits assassinating Hamas leader Haniyeh in Tehran

Israeli minister for military affairs Yizrael Katz made the remarks on Monday, claiming that the regime would escalate its attacks against Yemen, including by staging assassinations.

“Just as we did to [Ismail] Haniyeh, [Yahya] Sinwar, and [Sayyed Hassan] Nasrallah in Tehran, Gaza, and Lebanon,“ Katz alleged, PressTV reported.

Haniyeh was assassinated back in July after the regime carried out a targeted killing operation against the Iranian capital Tehran, to which he had travelled as an official guest to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The regime assassinated Haniyeh’s successor, Sinwar, in another attack against the Gaza Strip in October, and staged a targeted killing strike against Beirut in September that resulted in the assassination of Nasrallah.

Katz threatened that the regime would carry out the atrocities that he had mentioned in Yemen’s capital Sana’a and the western port city of al-Hudaydah.

