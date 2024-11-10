Araghchi comments on US anti-Iran allegations

In a post on his account on X social media platform, the top Iranian diplomat wrote, "Remember the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran right after our President's inauguration? Everyone knows who did it and why."

"Now, with another election, a new scenario is fabricated with the same goal: as a killer does not exist in reality, scriptwriters are brought in to manufacture a third-rate comedy. Who can in their right mind believe that a supposed assassin SITS IN IRAN and talks online to the FBI?!"

"Here is a dose of reality worthy of consideration: The American people have made their decision. And Iran respects their right to elect the President of their choice. The path forward is also a choice. It begins with respect."

"Iran is NOT after nuclear weapons, period. This is a policy based on Islamic teachings and our security calculations. Confidence-building is needed from both sides. It is not a one-way street."

MP/