Iranian short film awarded at Lessinia Film Festival

The film is set in a small village on the Iranian plateau and follows the journey of a 13-year-old boy named Khalil, who has recently lost his father. Overwhelmed by the fear of his father's fate in the afterlife, Khalil is deeply troubled by the possibility that his father may not receive God's forgiveness and could end up in Hell.

In a desperate attempt to save his father's soul, Khalil seeks forgiveness from everyone around him, hoping their answers can sway divine judgment. However, their collective reassurances do little to ease his distress. With encouragement from his school teacher and support from his friends, Khalil takes a bold step: he decides to write a heartfelt letter to God, pleading for mercy. The combination of Khalil’s innocence and determination gives rise to a story of tenderness, which tests the faith and love of a son.

Taha Cheraghi, Omid Cheraghi, Taha Mohammadi, Hossein Moradi, and Musa Hedayati are among the cast of Hosseini's short film.

The Lessinia Film Festival is the only Italian cinematographic competition dedicated exclusively to short films, documentaries, and full-length features about the life, history, and traditions of the mountains.

The latest edition of the Italian film festival was held from August 23 to September 1.

