Written and directed by Mohammadreza Yarikia, ‘Pari and the Witch’ will attend the competition section of the Utopia Film Festival which will be held from 19 October to 21, in the United States.

‘Pari and the Witch’ tells the story of a fairy who ventures into the forest to find her father, only to discover that a wizard is waiting for her.

The film features a cast of Iranian actors, including Ali Houshmand, Atefeh Makvandi, Jana Karimi, and Mohammadreza Yarikia.

MNA/6235974