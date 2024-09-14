Short film 'The Edge' to compete at Turkish film festival

Kiana Montajebi, Mohsen Zarabadipour, Ehsan Amani, Sanam Sarmad, Shaghayegh Fattahi, and Mahdi Malek are among the cast of Golpour's short film.

This is the second presence of "The Edge" in international film festivals. Previously, Golpour's short film was screened at Taiwan International Children’s Film Festival (TICFF).

The International Amity Short Film Festival intends to share with the audience all sorts of film forms that point directly or indirectly to the relationship between humanity and the universe that focuses on friendship.

The 2024 edition of the event is set to be held in October.

