Iran to stand firmly against enemies: Gen. Tangsiri

"In the past years, Iran's armed forces have prepared to deal with all kinds of threats," said Tangsiri in an interview with Tehran-based Al-Alam Arabic-language on Saturday.

He attached great importance to the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf and stressed Iran's efforts to keep its security. Meanwhile, he said that Iran sends a message of peace to the countries of the Persian Gulf and friendly countries, both the countries in the region and the countries outside it, whose delegations come to Iran from time to time.

"Islam does not allow us to attack any country unless they attack us," he said, adding that "If an Islamic country is the target of an attack by a non-Islamic country, or if the neighboring countries are determined to stand against the bullying and thuggery of the United States and other states, we will help them."

The IRGC Navy commander also rejected the Western states' allegations that try to link Yemeni military power to Iran.

MNA/FNA1728155870391701841