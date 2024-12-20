Another round of E3-EU/Iran talks could be held in Jan.

"I gather there is likely to be another round of E3-EU/Iran contacts in Jan probably again in Geneva," Laurence Norman, WSJ journalist wrote in a post on his X account on Friday.

Meanwhile, Norman said that "Not yet clear if before or after Jan 20 @realDonaldTrump inauguration."

He posted "#Iran #nuclear" alongside his post to say that the talks will likely focus on the Iranian nuclear issue.

In 2018, Iran activated the dispute resolution mechanism within the Joint Commission of the JCPOA at the level of foreign ministers from the remaining signatories to the agreement. Consequently, the JCPOA members issued a statement outlining 11 commitments aimed at compensating for the economic damages caused by the United States’ unilateral withdrawal from the deal and re-imposition of sanctions against Iran.

Iran honored its commitments under the JCPOA for a year following the US withdrawal, hoping to give European nations time to fulfill their promises to mitigate the impacts of Washington’s unilateral exit. Nevertheless, as European countries failed to meet their commitments, Iran began to reduce its obligations under the JCPOA in several stages.

Negotiations to resume the implementation of the JCPOA have been held over eight rounds in Vienna, with representatives from the remaining signatories of the deal, the European Union, and Iran participating. The US delegation took part in the discussions indirectly.

However, the talks have been stalled due to factors such as contradictions in behavior, delays in decision-making, excessive demands, and new requests from the United States.

