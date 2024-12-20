Zionist regime defeated by Lebanese Islamic resistance

Speaking during this week's Friday Prayers sermon in the Iranian capital, Hujjat al-Islam Mohammad Hassan Abu Torabi Fard attached great importance to the developments in Syria.

He said that the Zionist regime has also failed in the face of the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza. The Zionist regime has received a serious blow from the Palestinian resistance who are waging the Al-Aqsa Storm (Flood) Operation, he said.

"The Zionist regime has failed to achieve its military goals in the face of the Islamic resistance and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and has been forced to accept a ceasefire," Abu Torabi Fard said.

He also noted that the Zionist regime has conducted aggression and occupied Syrian territories in coordination with the US, some Western states and some countries in the region.

The senior cleric further noted that when Iranian military advisors were there in Syria, the Zionist regime did not dare to do what is doing in Syria now.

