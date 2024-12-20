Iran rejects UK, Australian ministers’ baseless allegations

Baghaei called on the two countries to reconsider their policies that are contrary to the international law and as meddling in internal affairs of countries and West Asian region.

Recalling the continued support of the British and Australian governments for the illegal actions, crimes, and aggressions of the Zionist regime in the occupied Palestine and the West Asia region, he condemned their unilateral and biased stance towards Iran's defensive operations following the Israeli regime's aggression against the Iranian embassy in Damascus, and emphasized that Iran's defensive operations within the framework of Operations True Promise I and II were carried out in full compliance with the principle of self-defense in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter.

Rejecting the repeated claim that Iran has sent ballistic missiles to Russia, Baghaei described the repetition of such accusations as part of the US and UK plan to increasingly securitize international relations and 'globalize' the Ukrainian conflict.

Even the Ukrainian president has denied the claim that Iran has sent ballistic missiles to Russia, he further noted.

