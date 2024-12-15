S. Korean acting president speaks with US's Biden by phone

The South Korean government "will carry out our diplomatic and security policies without disruption and work to ensure that the South Korea-US alliance continues to be maintained and developed without wavering," Han was quoted by Yonhap news agency as saying during the phone conversation.

He explained to the US president that all state affairs of South Korea will be run strictly in accordance with the constitution and laws.

Biden said the US side will continue to work together with the South Korean side for the development and strengthening of the US-South Korea alliance and US-Japan-South Korea cooperation, according to Yonhap.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly said in the southern Jordanian city of Aqaba on Saturday that the US government is ready to work with Han's government.

Han assumed office as acting president after President Yoon Suk-yeol was suspended from his duties following his impeachment on Saturday.

The acting president said in a national address Saturday night that he would do his best to stabilize state affairs in accordance with the constitution and laws.

