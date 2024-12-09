  1. Politics
Dec 9, 2024, 2:33 PM

S. Korea says no disruption to US alliance

TEHRAN, Dec. 09 (MNA) – South Korean President is still commander in chief and there is no disruption to the US alliance, the defense ministry said after it was revealed Yoon was under criminal investigation for declaring martial law last week.

Yoon's grip on power has come into question with dissent growing among senior military officers against the president, and his own party saying it would establish a task force to handle his eventual resignation, Reuters reported.

While Yoon survived an impeachment vote in parliament on Saturday, his party's decision to delegate presidential authority to the prime minister has plunged the key US ally into a constitutional crisis.

Yoon has refused calls, including some from within his own ruling party, to resign, but his future looked more uncertain over the weekend when Yonhap news agency reported he was under criminal investigation for alleged treason.

Police were also considering banning him from leaving the country, Yonhap and other media reported on Monday.

Prosecutors on Sunday arrested ex-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun over his alleged role in the declaration of martial law, Yonhap reported.

