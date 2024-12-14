  1. World
Dec 14, 2024, 1:00 PM

Israeli reservist admits to war crimes committed in Gaza

TEHRAN, Dec. 14 (MNA) – An Israeli reservist, serving with Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip, has confessed to several war crimes committed by the occupation's military in the besieged territory. 

The soldier, identified as Haim Har Zahav, told Israeli newspaper Haaretz that in one incident a military commander ordered the shooting of a Palestinian man who was holding up a white flag, as reported by the Lebanese Al Mayadeen.

Har Zahav recently served in the Netzarim Axis, which the Israeli military currently occupies in the Gaza Strip. 

The commander insisted on shooting the man, saying "I don’t recognize a white flag, shoot at him," although troops had said that he posed no threat to them. 

He said that the Israeli military is committing "systematic war crimes" in the Gaza Strip.

The reservist said that what is happening in the Gaza Strip is beyond comprehension, revealing that there are no restrictions on opening fire at Palestinians.

Har Zahav said that the killing of Palestinians and the destruction of their homes is indiscriminate, asserting that such policies do not serve the Israeli war’s objectives. 

He also slammed the Israeli war on Gaza, saying it was never conducted as a just war at any stage.

